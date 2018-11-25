UNC football players react on social media to Fedora’s firing

Hours after North Carolina announced it had fired football coach Larry Fedora, players were reacting on social media.
Senior safety Javarus Britt posted a photo on Twitter of he and Fedora shaking hands before a game. In his caption Britt wrote, “Everyone in the building knows how hard you worked to put us in a position to win football games. I appreciate the consistent pursuit of success that you displayed through tough times.”
Freshman quarterback Jace Ruder tweeted: “Couldn’t have said it any better. Thank you, @CoachFedora”
Junior running back Antonio Williams, who transferred to UNC from Ohio State in the spring, wrote: “I appreciate you for being the first collegiate coach to give me an opportunity, for giving me a second chance to return home, and for being the amazing man that you are. Thank you for being you coach.”
Fedora, who spent seven seasons as the Tar Heels’ head coach, had a 45-43 overall record, and 28-28 in ACC play. He was fired on Sunday after his second consecutive losing season.
UNC finished 3-9 in 2017 and 2-9 in 2018. Its last loss came to N.C. State in overtime on Saturday, 34-28.
The Tar Heels fought hard in 2018 but could not win the close games. They lost seven games by 10 or fewer points, and the majority came down to the final possession. It was a disappointing season for a team that hoped to redeem itself following its dismal 2017 season.
Junior corner back Patrice Rene wrote a message to fans on Saturday night before Fedora’s firing with an optimistic tone.
“This team has so much more to show the world,” Rene wrote. “We will be back better than ever, believe dat!!!”
