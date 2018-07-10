Holt Brothers, Lauren Kennedy inducted into Wake County schools Hall of Fame

Star football players Terrance Holt and Torry Holt and Broadway actress Lauren Kennedy are among the inductees in the 2018 class of the Wake County Public School Hall of Fame announced on Tuesday.

The Hall of Fame honors outstanding alumni and community leaders who have deeply affected the district through their career or dramatically added to the quality of life in the city, state or nation.





The Holt brothers played football at N.C. State and in the NFL. Torry Holt was named to the N.C. State Hall of Fame and has been nominated for both the NFL Hall of Fame and College Football Hall of Fame.

But the Holts were inducted into Wake's Hall of Fame in the entrepreneurship category. They formed Holt Brothers Construction, whose work includes the renovation of N.C. State's Reynolds Coliseum. Their Holt Brothers Foundation supports children who have a parent with cancer.

Their other civic activities include underwriting college scholarships, reading to first-grade students and raising money for a project in Southeast Raleigh that includes a joint YMCA and elementary school.

Kennedy, a graduate of Broughton High School in Raleigh, was inducted in the arts category for a career that's included being a Broadway star and singer. In 2008, she returned to Raleigh to co-found Theatre Raleigh.

This year's four other inductees are:

▪ H. Alex Holmes co-founded Communities in Schools of Wake County, which provides support to students who need extra help. Holmes was the managing partner of Arthur Anderson & Co. in Raleigh and after retirement began a consulting career advising families and business owners.

▪ Linda Johnson served on the Wake County school board for 12 years before taking charge of the East Wake Education Foundation in 1993. She stepped down as the foundation's executive director in 2016.

▪ Diane Payne was a principal for more than 20 years, including 14 years at Broughton High School. She's now director of the UNC System's North Carolina Principal Fellows Program.

▪ Kathy Stefanou is one of the most successful high school volleyball coaches in North Carolina history. She coached women's volleyball at Millbrook High School in Raleigh for more than 30 years, winning four state 4A championships.

The WakeEd Partnership also announced that Jim Goodmon, former president and chief executive officer of Capitol Broadcasting Company, will receive the Dr. Robert E. Bridges Lifetime Achievement Award.

Easter Maynard, director of the ChildTrust Foundation and the director of charitable giving for IMC, parent company of Golden Corral, will receive the Vernon Malone Friend of Education Award.

This year’s honorees will be recognized Oct. 10 at the 2018 Stars of Education event held at the Raleigh Marriott City Center. For more information, go to http://www.wakeed.org/events/stars/