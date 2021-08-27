Former Battery Creek wrestling coach who won 6 state championships dies of COVID

In a 2015 file photo, Battery Creek High wrestling coach Nathan Day gives instructions to the wrestlers during practice. Staff photo

Legendary high school wrestling coach Nathan Day has died from COVID-19, LowcoSports reported Friday afternoon.

Day left a huge impact at Burton’s Battery Creek High School, where he worked for 30 years and served as head wrestling coach for 16.

During his time at Creek, he led the Dolphins to six state championships.

He left the school in 2017 to work at Liberty High School in Pickens County.

He kept up his winning legacy there: In March, four of his wrestlers finished in the top three of their weight class at the state tournament, and two became state champions.

In a 2017 interview with the Beaufort Gazette, Day said that “having individuals and teams that were not supposed to win and managed to surprise people by winning — that is what is most memorable. It is also great to see men that were on the team come back to visit and see how special their high school days were to them.”

Across the state, wrestling teams have paid tribute to Day.

“We are saddened to hear about the loss of coach Nathan Day,” the Palmetto High School wrestling team Twitter account posted Friday. “His family and (the Liberty High School) wrestling family will be in our thoughts and prayers!”

“Saying prayers for Family of Coach Nathan Day & the Liberty High Wrestlers,” posted the Gilbert High School wrestling account. “Coach Day will forever be a SC Wrestling Legend.”

