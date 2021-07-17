Pair of Lowcountry All-Star baseball teams win Dixie Youth state championships

The Hilton Head All-Stars won the South Carolina Dixie Youth 12U Ozone State championship this week. Submitted Photo

A pair of Lowcountry youth baseball teams won state championships past week.

Hilton Head Island All-Stars and Bluffton American All-Stars won Dixie Youth championships in their divisions and advance to Dixie Youth World Series.

Hilton Head Island won the 12U Dixie Youth Baseball Ozone title in Moncks Corner while Bluffton won the 10U Dixie Youth Minors championship in Union.

Both teams were undefeated going into the championship games Thursday before suffering their first loss that forced a deciding game. Midland defeated Hilton Head Island 10-0 to set up a winner-take all-matchup later in the day.

Hilton Head responded with a 12-0 win to advance to the Dixie Youth World Series on Aug. 7-12 in Laurel Mississippi.

Like Hilton Head Island, Bluffton was forced into a winner-take-all game after losing 13-2 to Moncks Corner on Thursday morning. Bluffton defeated Moncks Corner 8-7 on Tuesday and then 10-3 over Midland on Wednesday to move to the title game.

But Bluffton responded with a 7-5 victory to move over to the Dixie Youth World Series in Laurel Mississippi on Aug. 7-12. In addition to the championship, Bluffton also won the sportsmanship award for the tournament

Both teams have set up GoFundMe pages to help offset travel costs. To donate to to the Hilton Head Island team, click here To donate to Bluffton team, click here