Hilton Head Prep baseball, Holy Trinity soccer win in playoffs

With its season on the line, Hilton Head Prep baseball pulled out an extra-inning thriller on Monday.

The Dolphins scored two runs in the bottom of the ninth to defeat Laurence Manning in SCISA 3A elimination game. Prep will travel to Cardinal Newman on Tuesday for lower bracket championship.

The Dolphins need to win Tuesday to force a deciding game in Hilton Head on Thursday.

Laurence Manning, which trailed 5-4, going into the top of the seventh tied and then took the lead in the top of the ninth on Austin Geddings’ RBI single.

But in the bottom of the ninth, Steele Burd’s RBI double scored Jaiden Hrobar and Luke Foley to win it.

Reese Malon picked up the win in relief and also was 3-for-5 with three RBI. Foley and Tommy Stauffer added two hits.

Boys Soccer

Holy Trinity 7, South Aiken Baptist 0

Holy Trinity did all of its scoring in the first half to win its first home playoff game in the opening round of the SCISA Class A playoffs.

Holy Trinity was led in scoring by a talented group of sophomores: Banks Scarpa (2), Houston Wilson (2), Levi Dyer, Bray Sheehan and Michael Smith/

Addison Wilson had three saves in goal for the first half and Andrew Jennings had two saves in goal for the second half.

Holy Trinity plays Conway Christian on Wednesday with the winner advancing to the state title match.

Northwood 3, John Paul II 2

The Warriors were eliminated in the first round of the SCISA 2A playoffs on Monday.





