Hilton Head, SC “Mayor” wins national wrestling title and decides where to go next

Patrick Boulware thinks that State Champion and All-American class wrestler James Levy is caring, supportive and annoying.

A “pain in the ass little brother,” to be exact.

Six years ago, Boulware, now the head wrestling coach at Hilton Head Island High School, was asked to put together a middle school wrestling team and needed to fill the 80-pound weight class. After years spent wrestling and playing baseball alongside Levy’s older brother as a teenager, Boulware said that he immediately knew who should fill the spot.

“He was my first choice,” Boulware said. “He was this tiny little kid, probably 74 pounds, with this big, giant backpack.”

At 17, Levy is a three-time lower state champion, a Coastal Class champion and placed third in the NHSCA Nationals in Virginia Beach over the weekend. According to Boulware, he is only the second wrestler from Hilton Head Island to achieve such an accolade.

To Levy, this achievement has been a lifetime in the making. He grew up roughhousing with his two older brothers and going to their wrestling matches. At 14 years old, he went to his first national tournament and has hoped to place ever since.

“Just seeing my brothers go through it, it made me want to be the same way,” Levy said.

“This year, after a lot of hard work, it just felt amazing to finally get that All-American status and finish out my last high school match with a win taking third.”

And his brothers aren’t the only ones who spurred his dream to become a college athlete. Both his parents, who, according to Levy, were gymnasts at division one schools, showed him what it would take to get there.

However, Levy’s father, John Levy, maintains that it was all the work of his son’s coaches.

“Without all the coaching it would have been really hard to get as far as he went this year,” Levy said. “They were in his corner every second they could be at any time they could be.”

Wrestling in a pandemic

As was the case for many others this year, Levy took a hit when the pandemic started. In a highly competitive sport where every match counts, he found himself competing in nearly half the amount of matches he would be in a regular season. This came after the South Carolina High School League announced in July 2020 that high school sports would start again, just with shortened seasons to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

This, being his senior year and last chance at the All-American title, meant less opportunity and less room for error.

According to Levy and his coach, he was practicing four hours a day up to six times a week ahead of the national tournament.

“We were training very rigorously,” Boulware said. “There were some times where him and another teammate, they would get dinner and at 9 o’clock, they’re outside trying to get at least two miles in of a run, so that they could keep their conditioning.”

This determination, says Levy, came from placing second in the state tournament the last two years in a row.

According to his father, that sparked a shift in his son coming into the season this year.

“It’s all about working really hard, and he really wanted it,” Levy said. “He wasn’t going to let this year get away from him.”

And the hard work seemed to pay off, but Levy had to learn to let the moments where he didn’t reach his goals teach him first.

He says his first big loss came about in the eighth-grade semi-finals. He was planning on winning the state tournament but ended up taking third instead.

“I would tell myself to keep pushing because after I took third, I didn’t do too much training to do better, I took it as a loss,” Levy said. “I didn’t take it the right way.”

And his fellow wrestlers know what he means. Boulware said it is hard for other people to relate to what Levy is going through and how much he has to sacrifice to achieve the goals and meet his own high standards.

“When you make it that far, it is hard to describe that feeling to a non-wrestler or someone who hasn’t been in the sport,” Boulware said. “He did everything that he needed to do, but it was that little bit extra that makes a champion.”

Having a community

After accomplishing his goals to become a state champion, Levy says he kicked it up a notch to go even further and claim his All-American title and that having the support of his family and teammates helped him get there.

“All my teammates have been really supportive,” Levy said. “I want to leave my mark on the school and leave here knowing that we still have guys that are going to do great things for the wrestling program.”

To Boulware, saying that he has supportive members on his team is an understatement. According to him, he has had to appoint an assistant coach to hold Levy back to make sure that he isn’t getting too close to his teammates when cheering them on. This, says Boulware, could cost them a team point.

“He was the fuel to the fire for the majority of us for this season,” Boulware said. “Every few years you get somebody like that and that’s something that’s going to be a void going into next year.”

But Levy says this is just in his nature. He is charismatic and having grown up on Hilton Head, he has come to know everyone and likes to talk to people. This is why, Boulware claims, they call him the “mayor” of Hilton Head.

Levy says that he hopes to see his friends, like Drew Vigh and Zao Estrada, continue doing great things for the team and become state champions themselves. According to him, without their encouragement and pushing him to be his best, he would not have won states this year.

Getting noticed

Boulware said that this latest win has brought on an onslaught of college recruiters interested in Levy. He said that is exciting because wrestlers from South Carolina don’t often get recruited. According to Boulware, that is the territory of states like Iowa, Pennsylvania and Ohio.

“Unlike football, where these kids have a great season and get scouted, it’s really hard because there are so many wrestlers,” Boulware said.

According to him, Levy’s 113-pound weight class wouldn’t have normally gotten him noticed by as many recruiters because the lowest weight class at the college level is 125 pounds, but their interest was sparked as soon as they saw what he could do.

In terms of where he’ll go next, Levy says that he is not positive yet but that the Olympics is not completely off the table. He just wants to get his degree first.

Whether he begins training for that or not, Levy says that wrestling has always been important to him and will continue to be in the future.

“The best thing that has come out of wrestling is probably just knowing that I can put in work at something and work hard for something and know I can achieve my goals,” Levy said.