Guidelines, capacities set for SC high school football championship games

The sites for the state football championships were announced earlier this month and now we know how many people will be able to attend next month’s games.

SC High School League commissioner Jerome Singleton said during Wednesday’s executive committee meeting that around 1,850 will be able to attend the games at Spring Valley and around 2,000 at the games at Benedict College. The reduced capacity is because of COVID-19 restrictions put in place.

Singleton also said the 2A and 3A games will be at Spring Valley and Class A, 4A and 5A at Benedict. Each site will host a game Dec. 4 with Benedict hosting two games Dec. 5 and Spring Valley one. It is unclear which classes will play on which days. The stadium and parking lot will be cleared out between the two games at Benedict on Dec. 5.

Each championship finalist will get 700 tickets to sell.

Singleton also talked about the sites for March basketball championships, which are typically held at Colonial Life Arena. This year’s games won’t be held there and Florence Center has offered to host the games, which would be likely spread over four days, according to Singleton.

Florence Center and Bon Secours Wellness Center in Greenville have typically hosted the Upper and Lower State championships but those games will likely be held at on-campus sites of one of the two teams, according to Singleton.

2020 S.C. FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP SCHEDULE

Which teams play where are is yet to be determined

Spring Valley High School (Class 2A and 3A)

Benedict College (Class A, 4A, 5A)

