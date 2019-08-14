May River ranked in preseason SC Prep Football Media poll

tglantz@thestate.com

After a record-breaking season in 2018, May River begins the year ranked in the preseason SC Prep Football Media poll.

The Sharks are ranked No. 6 in Class 3A in the poll. May River is coming off a 12-1 season which included a loss to Dillon in the third round of the playoffs.

May River was the only Lowcountry team ranked in the poll. Bluffton received votes in Class 4A and Whale Branch in 2A.

SC Prep Football Preseason Media Poll

(First-place votes in parentheses)

Class 5A

1. Dutch Fork (12)

2. Gaffney

3. Fort Dorchester

4. Byrnes

5. Dorman

6. T.L.Hanna

7. Sumter

8. Blythewood

9. River Bluff

10. Greenwood

Others receiving votes: West Florence, Carolina Forest, Summerville, Berkeley, Conway, Boiling Springs

Class 4A

1. Myrtle Beach (12)

2. Greer

3. Hartsville

4. Daniel

5. Ridge View

6. North Myrtle Beach

7. South Pointe

8. North Augusta

9. Belton Honea Path

10. Wilson

Others receiving votes: Westwood, Bluffton, Wren, York, Brookland-Cayce, Greenville, Marlboro County, Eastside

Class 3A

1. Chester (8)

2. Dillon (3)

3. Chapman (1)

4. Union County

5. Strom Thurmond

6. May River

7. Fairfield Central

8. Wade Hampton (H)

9. Camden

10. Woodruff

Others receiving votes: Newberry, Gilbert, Pendleton, Hanahan, Southside, Aynor, Cheraw, Broome, Manning

Class 2A

1. Abbeville (12)

2. Barnwell

3. Timberland

4. (tie) Gray Collegiate

Southside Christian

6. Bamberg-Ehrhardt

7. Carvers Bay

8. Oceanside Collegiate

9. Saluda

10. Hannah-Pamplico

Others receiving votes- Pageland Central, Cheraw, Woodland, Ninety-Six, North Central, Mullins, Whale Branch, Lee Central, Fox Creek, Blacksburg

Class A

1. Lamar (3)

2. Green Sea Floyds (8)

3. Wagener-Salley (1)

4. Lake View

5. Baptist Hill

6. Hemingway

7. Ridge Spring-Monetta

8. Dixe

9. (tie) Blackville-HIlda

McBee

Others receiving votes- Williston-Elko, McCormick, C.E. Murray, Bethune-Bowman, Great Falls, St. John’s, Cross, Whitmire.

Voters: Chris Dearing, The State; Lou Bezjak, The State; Travis Jenkins, Chester News & Reporter; Jed Blackwell, Spartanburg Herald-Journal; Geoff Preston, Greenville News; Chris Burgin, 100.1 The Fan; Ian Guerin, MyHorryNews.com; Kyle Dawson, Aiken Standard; Scott Chancey, Florence Morning News; Justin Jarrett, Lowcountry Sports; ; Dennis Brunson, Sumter Item; ; David Shelton, Charleston Post and Courier.