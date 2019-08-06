Bluffton’s Delcher qualifies for US Senior Amateur

Two members of Colleton River Club qualified to play in the U.S. Senior Amateur Championship at Old Chatham Golf Club in Durham, NC on Aug. 24-29.

Duke Delcher secured his opportunity to compete at the end of August with a 2-under 70r in the 18-hole qualifier at The Kittansett Club of Massachusetts on July 29. Delcher finished first on earned medalist honors on the 18-hole course which is tucked along a peninsula on Buzzards Bay and served as the first step for hopeful competitors to advance to the 2019 Championship Proper.

Delcher joined Kevin King, who earned one of the six qualifying spots at the qualifier at at Biltmore Forest Country Club in Asheville, North Carolina. King tied for second at the event with a score of 71.