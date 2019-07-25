Beaufort County All-Stars lose in title game, still headed to Dixie Junior World Series

Beaufort County All-Stars didn’t win the Junior Dixie Boys state championship but still earned a spot in the World Series.

Sumter defeated Beaufort County, 9-5 and 11-1, to win the state title Thursday at Oscar Frazier Park in Bluffton. But the top two teams from the state tournament advance to the Junior Dixie Boys World Series to be held at Citizens Park in Aiken from Aug. 3-7. Beaufort will face Sumter again in a rematch on the first day on Aug. 3 at 10 a.m. in the double-elimination tournament.

Host team Aiken also is in the tournament, giving South Carolina three teams in the World Series.

Beaufort was undefeated before Thursday’s championship. Beaufort won twice Wednesday to advance to the title game.

Beaufort County beat St. George, 8-6, on Wednesday morning in a game that was suspended because of weather. In the night cap Wednesday, Beaufort run-ruled North Augusta, 12-0.