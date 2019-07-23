Beaufort County All-Stars unbeaten at Junior Dixie Boys State Tournament

The Beaufort County All-Stars are off to an unbeaten start at the Junior Dixie Boys State Tournament at Oscar Frazier Park in Bluffton.

The 13U Beaufort all-stars defeated Moncks Corner, 21-0, on Saturday and then rallied to beat Sumter, 11-9, on Monday. Beaufort faces St. George on Tuesday in a winner’s bracket matchup. Results at hat game weren’t available at press time.

Against Sumter, Beaufort trailed 4-0 before rallying to victory. The double-elimination tournament runs through Thursday.

In the 14U tournament, Beaufort lost its first two games to North Myrtle Beach and Seneca over the weekend and were eliminated.