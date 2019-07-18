Former NFL All-Pro to host Kids and Pros football camp in Bluffton

Former All-Pro linebacket Keith Brooking will host a football camp in Bluffton on July 21. Associated Press Photo

Former Atlanta Falcons linebacker and five-time All-Pro selection Keith Brooking will be hosting Kids and Pros Football Camp on July 21.

The camp will run from 1-5 p.m., for ages 7-13 and will be held at Cross Schools in Bluffton. The camp is free but you need to register online at http://www.kidsandpros.com/events/#camps

Brooking is a former first round draft by the Falcons in 1998 and played in Atlanta from 1998-2008. He also played with Dallas (2009-11) and Denver (2012). Other former NFL players also will be at the camp.

Some of the things being taught will be group skill training, proper tackling, character lessons by former NFL players. Buddy Curry also will teach a parent information session on concussion and injury prevention.