Bluffton American one win away from title game at Dixie Youth Ozone tournament

The Bluffton American All-Star team has made it to the final four of the Dixie Youth Division I Ozone state tournament at Frazier Park in Bluffton.

Bluffton American won on a walk-off against Midland, 6-5, on Monday and then defeated Sumter, 4-2, on Tuesday to be one of the final four teams left in the tournament.

Bluffton faces undefeated Edgefield on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. with a spot in the championship game on the line. North Myrtle Beach and Union meet in the other semifinal. Results of Bluffton’s semifinal weren’t available at deadline. Check islandpacket.com for results.

The championship is set for 10 a.m. on Thursday.

Against Sumter, Bluffton trailed 1-0 going into the third before scoring three times to take a 3-1 lead.

In the Division I AAA tournament in Anderson, Hilton Head won 4-3 win over Lake Marion on Monday but lost 14-3 to Central/Clemson and was eliminated for the tournament. Central/Clemson defeated Hilton Head, 7-1, on Sunday.