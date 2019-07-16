Hilton Head’s Orischak qualifies for US Amateur for second time

Want to improve your golf game? This new Hilton Head business thinks it can help Hilton Head's new Stretch Zone franchise brings the concept of practitioner assisted stretching to the Lowcountry. The company says its stretching sessions can help aging golf and tennis players stay in the game. Here's how it works. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Hilton Head's new Stretch Zone franchise brings the concept of practitioner assisted stretching to the Lowcountry. The company says its stretching sessions can help aging golf and tennis players stay in the game. Here's how it works.

For the second straight year, Hilton Head’s Andrew Orischak has qualified for the US Amateur.

The rising senior at Virginia University was one of four players who made it through the two-day qualifier at Colleton River Club’s Dye Course in Bluffton.

Orischak shot a 6-under 138 for the two days and finished second, one shot behind Summerville’s Justin Keur. Australia’s Jordan Garner (-5) was third and Charlotte’s Jonathan Brightwell (-4) earned the final spot in a playoff over Parker Gilliam.

The four golfers advance to the United States Amateur Championship at Pinehurst Resort & Country Club (No. 2 & No. 4) in Pinehurst, NC on Aug. 12-18. A group of 117 golfers attempted to earn the four qualifying sports and two alternates.

This season at Virginia, Orischak had a stroke average at 71.70. He posted 16 rounds of par-or-better during the season and was the Cavaliers’ top finisher during three tournaments this year.

Orischak had top-10 performances at John Burns Intercollegiate and the Clemson Invitational. He was named to the PING All-East Region Team.

Some of the other Lowcountry golfers who attempted to qualify were Bluffton’s Drew Weary (147), Connor White (148) and Charlie Spencer-White (148) and Hilton Head’s Jonathan Griz (149).

US Junior Amateur

Hilton Head Prep’s JT Herman made the cut at the US Junior Amateur which is being held in Toledo, Ohio.

Herman shot a 6-over 148 in the first two rounds and was tied for 42nd. The cut line was at plus-9.

The first two days were stroke play but now the tournament will head to match-play format beginning Wednesday.