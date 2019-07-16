Former Bluffton coach to take over John Paul II’s boys soccer program

Celebrating the Lowcountry’s state champs for 2018-19 Seven high school sports teams from Beaufort and Hilton Head won state championship for the 2018-19 school year. Check them out. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Seven high school sports teams from Beaufort and Hilton Head won state championship for the 2018-19 school year. Check them out.

John Paul II has hired a familiar face in the Lowcountry to lead its boys soccer program.

Former Bluffton coach Josh Fox was named the Warriors’ new coach, the school announced Monday. Fox replaces Matt Dakolios, who stepped down as coach and school’s athletic director because his family is moving back to Charlottesville, Virginia.

Mac Tamminen was named the school’s athletic director earlier this summer.

Fox coached at Bluffton from 2009-17 and won 148 games. His teams won six region titles and the Bobcats made it to the 2017 Class 3A state championship game for the first time in school history.

Fox stepped down after the 2017 season and was working part-time with the Fellowship of Christian Athletes but still was teaching at Bluffton.

John Paul II went 10-12-1 this season and lost to Oakbrook Prep in the first round of the playoffs. The Warriors will lose just one senior from this year’s squad and return top two scorers Sebastin Laverde and Gabe Orta-Carrillo.