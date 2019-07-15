Bluffton American, Hilton Head stay alive at Dixie Youth state tournaments

The Bluffton American and Hilton Head all-star teams stayed alive at their Dixie Youth state tournaments Monday.

Bluffton American defeated Midland, 6-5, in an elimination game at the Division I Ozone state tournament at Frazier Park in Bluffton.

Bluffton will play Sumter, 6-2 winners over Greer, on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. in another elimination game. Midland jumped out to a 3-0 lead before Bluffton rallied for the win.

At the Division I AAA tournament in Anderson, Hilton Head stayed alive with a 4-3 win over Lake Marion. Hilton Head scored twice in the sixth inning for the win.

Hilton Head will face Central/Clemson in a rematch Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. Central/Clemson defeated Hilton Head, 7-1, on Sunday.