Bluffton American stays alive in Dixie Youth Ozone state tournament

Bluffton American stayed alive in the Ozone Division I Dixie Youth state tournament at Oscar Frazier Park.

Bluffton defeated Greenwood, 8-6, on Sunday in a loser’s bracket game. Bluffton American will play Midland, which beat Goose Creek, 11-1, in another elimination game, Monday at 5:15 p.m.

While Bluffton American stayed alive in the tournament, Bluffton National lost to Sumter, 7-2 to end its tournament run.

Other results from Sunday were North Myrtle Beach over Hartsville Northern 12-2, Union over Gregg Park, 11-4, Edgefield County over Greer, 10-8. Games resume at 5:15 p.m. on Monday.

All games will be streamed on https://www.beaufortcountysc.gov/the-county-channel/live.html.

At the Dixie Youth Baseball AAA in Anderson, Hilton Head suffered its first lost fo the tournament with a 7-1 defeat to Central/Clemson. Hilton Head will play Lake Marion in an elimination game Monday at 7:30 p.m.