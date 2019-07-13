Bluffton teams lose, Hilton Head squad wins at Dixie Youth state tournaments

The two Bluffton entries in the Division I Ozone tournament got off to rough starts Saturday afternoon.

Bluffton American and Bluffton National both lost their opening games on the first day of the double-elimination tournament at Oscar Frazier Park in Bluffton. Union defeated Bluffton National, 4-0 and Hartsville Northern beat Bluffton American, 8-3. Both teams move into the loser’s bracket.

Bluffton American will face Greenwood and Bluffton National plays Sumter on Sunday. Both games begin at 1 p.m.

Other results Saturday were Greer over Midland (2-1), Gregg Park over Sumter (7-4), North Myrtle Beach over Greenwood (6-1) and Edgefield County over Goose Creek (13-2).

All games will be streamed on https://www.beaufortcountysc.gov/the-county-channel/live.html.

In the Division I AAA tournament in Anderson, Hilton Head defeated Clinton, 6-5, in eight innings. Hilton Head will play Central/Clemson in a winner’s bracket game Sunday at 5 p.m.