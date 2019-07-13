Hagestad maintains lead at 20th annual Players Amateur

Stewart Hagestad hits a shot at 20th annual Players Amateur at Berkeley Hall Golf Club on July 13, 2019. Heritage Foundation Photo

Stewart Hagestad continues to hold off the young guns after the third round of the 20th annual Players Amateur at Berkeley Hall Golf Club.

The 28-year-old’s third round score of 68 kept him in the lead for a three day total of 21-under. Five strokes back is Duke University graduate Alex Smalley, who shot 8-under on Saturday to move into second place.

“That is really impressive, good for him,” said Hagestad after hearing about Smalley’s third round score. “It is way-way harder today. Greens are firm, pins tucked. It was a little windy.”

Smalley started the third round with a birdie on the first hole and took advantage of both the par fives on the front nine.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Island Packet content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“I made birdies there, knocked them both on the green and two putted from long distances,” said the Greensboro, NC native. He finished the round with birdies on the final three holes. “It certainly feels good, it is a nice way to finish. The game feels really good, it’s nice to see some circles on the scorecard.”

Three others are tied for third place. Ohio State’s Will Grimmer, Arizona’s David Laskin and Georgia Tech’s Tyler Strafaci are all at 14-under.

The final gets underway Sunday at 7:00 am at Berkeley Hall Golf Club. Admission is free and the tournament is open to the public.