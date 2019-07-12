Hagestad leads after two rounds at Players Amateur

Stewart Hagestad looks over a putt in the second round of the Players Amateur on Friday, July 12, 2019. Heritage Classic Foundation Photo

Stewart Hagestad’s fired a 6-under 66 in the second round and held on to the lead going into the third round of the 20th annual Players Amateur at Berkeley Hall Club.

The California native has a two-round total of 17 under and lead’s Georgia Southern grad Steven Fisk by five shots.

Hagestad’s round started off slow with two bogeys through five holes, but just like Thursday, he caught fire on his last nine holes by carding seven birdies. With five strokes separating him from second place, the 28-year-old is ready for the competition to stay strong.

“Everyone in the field is so good, everyone is so talented,” Hagestad said. “You look down the leaderboard and everyone is a total stud and they are going to play an awful lot of weekends in their future.”

One of those studs is Fisk, who shot 66 on Thursday and Friday for a two-day 12-under total. His goal going into the weekend is to manage the golf course.

“I am trying to get the easy holes and just trying to put the ball in the right spot on the greens to leave myself some good looks,” Fisk said.

Fisk, like Hagestad is hoping to make the Walker Cup team this year.

Three others are tied for third place at 11-under. Ohio State’s Will Grimmer shot a second round 66, University of Arizona’s David Laskin shot a 65 and Chun An “Kevin” Yu from Arizona State University shot a second round 67.

Yu has a special reason he wants to win the Players Amateur. He is good friends with defending RBC Heritage Champion C.T. Pan. Both are from Chinese Taipei and practiced together at this year’s U.S. Open. The winner of the Players Amateur is granted an exemption into the RBC Heritage, the PGA TOUR stop on Hilton Head Island each April.

“I hope I can win it to play with him,” Yu said. “That opportunity would be really cool.”

The third round gets underway Saturday at 7:30 am at Berkeley Hall Golf Club. Admission is free and the tournament is open to the public.