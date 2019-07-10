Sports
Bluffton American wins Dixie Youth Machine Pitch state title
The Bluffton American Machine Pitch All-Stars are headed to the Dixie Youth World Series.
Bluffton completed its run at the state tournament in Florence with a 3-0 win over Blythewood. It is the program’s first state title.
Bluffton American advances to the World Series which will be held in Ruston, Louisiana on July 26-30. Bluffton plays Louisiana (10:30 a.m.) and North Carolina (1:30 p.m.) in pool play July 27 with top two teams advancing to bracket play July 28.
Bluffton went 6-0 at the state tournament with victories over Delmae (16-1), Summerville (11-4, 6-1), Bluffton National (13-3) and Blythewood (5-3, 3-0).
