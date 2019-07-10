Bluffton American wins Dixie Youth Machine Pitch state title

Seen a lot of families around Bluffton lately? Here’s why The Junior Boys & Dixie World Series is underway at the Oscar Frazier Park in Bluffton. There are boys from all over the South-East participating in the tournament, watch the video to find out just how many are here. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Junior Boys & Dixie World Series is underway at the Oscar Frazier Park in Bluffton. There are boys from all over the South-East participating in the tournament, watch the video to find out just how many are here.

The Bluffton American Machine Pitch All-Stars are headed to the Dixie Youth World Series.

Bluffton completed its run at the state tournament in Florence with a 3-0 win over Blythewood. It is the program’s first state title.

Bluffton American advances to the World Series which will be held in Ruston, Louisiana on July 26-30. Bluffton plays Louisiana (10:30 a.m.) and North Carolina (1:30 p.m.) in pool play July 27 with top two teams advancing to bracket play July 28.

Bluffton went 6-0 at the state tournament with victories over Delmae (16-1), Summerville (11-4, 6-1), Bluffton National (13-3) and Blythewood (5-3, 3-0).