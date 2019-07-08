Volunteers needed for Dixie Youth state baseball tournament in Bluffton

Seen a lot of families around Bluffton lately? Here’s why The Junior Boys & Dixie World Series is underway at the Oscar Frazier Park in Bluffton. There are boys from all over the South-East participating in the tournament, watch the video to find out just how many are here. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Junior Boys & Dixie World Series is underway at the Oscar Frazier Park in Bluffton. There are boys from all over the South-East participating in the tournament, watch the video to find out just how many are here.

The 2019 Dixie Youth Ozone State Tournament, the 2019 South Carolina Junior Boys and the Dixie Boys State Tournament are coming to Oscar Frazier Park in Bluffton beginning Friday, July 12 through Wednesday, July 24.

The Beaufort County Parks and Recreation Department is seeking volunteers to help with scorekeeping, announcing, and selling concessions and merchandise during the tournament.

Volunteer announcers are needed on the following days: July 13 (morning/afternoon) July 14 (afternoon), July 15 (night), July 16 (night), July 17 (night), July 18 (morning), July 20 (all day), July 21 (all day), July 22 (night), July 23 (night), July 24 (night) and July 25 (morning, possible afternoon).

Games will be covered by The County Channel and available to watch live. Watch all programming for The County Channel on Comcast channel 2, Hargray channels 9 and 113, and Spectrum channel 1304. Viewers can also watch programming live and on-demand at The County Channel’s website.

For more information about the tournaments, volunteering, or sponsorship, contact Matt Watts at 843-255-6686 or Shannon Loper at 843-255-6684. For more information on Parks and Recreation programs and activities, call 843-255-6710 or visit www.bcscrec.com.