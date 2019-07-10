Talented field for 20th Players Amateur tees off this week

RBC Heritage winner C.T. Pan talks about his strategy for winning Hilton Head tourney PGA Tour pro C.T. Pan wins his first tournament at the RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing on Sunday. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK PGA Tour pro C.T. Pan wins his first tournament at the RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing on Sunday.

Defending champion John Augenstein will be among the talented field for the 20th annual Players Amateur, which will be held this week at Berkeley Hall Club’s South Course.

Registration begins Tuesday with the Contestant/Amateur Shootout held Wednesday.

The tournament runs Thursday-Sunday with tee times 7:30 a.m. the first three days and 7 a.m. for the final round. Admission to the tournament is free.

The winner of the tournament receives a sponsor’s exemption into the 2020 RBC Heritage.

Augenstein won last year’s tournament and is a rising senior on Vanderbilt’s golf team. His Scratch Players World Amateur Ranking is 12th.

Local golfers in this year’s event include Hilton Head Island natives Andrew Orishak who plays for the University of Virginia, Carolina Junior Boys Player of Year Jonathan Griz, 2018 SC Junior Champion and Virginia Tech freshman Daniel Azallion. Bluffton’s Drew Weary and Brandon McBride also are in the field. Weary plays at High Point University and McBride at Charleston Southern.

Many Players Amateur past participants and champions have become successful on the professional level including 2019 RBC Heritage Champion C.T. Pan, Wesley Bryan, Brooks Koepka, Brian Harman, Dustin Johnson, Rickie Fowler, Lucas Glover, Matt Kuchar, Justin Thomas, Camilo Villegas and Bill Haas.

There are six countries represented in the field. Golfers from Australia, Canada, South Africa, Taiwan, South Korea and Japan.

For more information, visit www.playersam.com.