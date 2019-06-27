Beaufort’s Cummings shatters records in winning Junior Pan Am weightlifting title

Weightlifter C J Cummings Star 13-year-old weightlifter C.J. Cummings practices up on Wednesday for his upcoming appearance at the USA Weightlifting Youth Nationals in Daytona Beach, Fla. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Star 13-year-old weightlifter C.J. Cummings practices up on Wednesday for his upcoming appearance at the USA Weightlifting Youth Nationals in Daytona Beach, Fla.

It was another record-setting performance for Beaufort’s CJ Cummings on Thursday.

The 19-year-old set three junior records in winning the Junior Pan Am Championships in Havana, Cuba.

Cummings, who competes in 73 kg category, had a lift of 154 kilograms in the snatch, 193 kg in the clean & jerk for a total of 347 kilograms. All three marks were not only Junior and Senior Pan Am records but also a new International Weightlifting Federation Junior Record as well as USA Weightlifting Junior & Senior records.

Earlier this month, Cummings became the first weightlifter in history for any nation to win four junior titles in a row when he won in Fiji.

Cummings’ winning total of 337 kg beat Marin Robu of Moldova by 17 kg for the record fourth straight title. He was previously tied with athletes from Ecuador, Egypt, Russia and Ukraine for three straight.