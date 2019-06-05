Bluffton golfer qualifies for U.S. Senior Open

30 hours and a blow torch: How RBC Heritage turned Hilton Head’s lighthouse plaid RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing turned the Harbour Town lighthouse on Hilton Head Island plaid to celebrate their 50th golf tournament. Here's how they did it. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing turned the Harbour Town lighthouse on Hilton Head Island plaid to celebrate their 50th golf tournament. Here's how they did it.

Bluffton’s Kevin King earned a spot for this month’s U.S. Senior Open on Tuesday.

King shot an even-par 72 to earn one of the two spots at qualifying held at Wexford Plantation. Lexington’s Steve Larick earned the other spot with a 2-under 70.

The two golfers were among the 64 playing for the two spots and two alternate positions to participate in the U.S. Senior Open at Warren Golf Course in South Bend, Indiana, on June 27-30. Orangeburg’s Marion Dantzler and Jacksonville, Florida’s Ron Philo earned the two alternate spots.

King shot a 2-over 38 on the front nine and had three birdies and a bogey on the back nine during his round.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Island Packet content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

King’s qualifying for US Senior Open comes two weeks after he won the SC Golf Association Senior Championship at Callawassie Island Club. King also won the state amateur and two SC Mid-Amateur titles in his career.