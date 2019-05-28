Bluffton native becomes Clemson’s first golf All-American since 2009

Clemson’s Bryson Nimmer talks NCAA golf championship The senior is leading the Tigers into the championship in Arkansas Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The senior is leading the Tigers into the championship in Arkansas

Clemson golfer Bryson Nimmer has been named a Ping First-Team All-American by the Collegiate Golf Coaches Association.

The announcement was made on The Golf Channel on Tuesday morning. The Bluffton native is Clemson’s first first-team Ping All-American since Kyle Stanley in 2009.

The first team was made up of Nimmer, Steve Fish of Georgia Southern, Will Gordon of Vanderbilt, Cole Hammer of Texas, Victor Hovland of Oklahoma State, Matthew Wolfe of Oklahoma State, Collin Morikawa of California, Justin Suh of Southern California, John Pak of Florida State, and Chun An Yu of Arizona State.

Nimmer set a Clemson record for stroke average this year with a 69.73 figure, the first sub-70.0 average in school history. He had a record-tying 10 top-10 finishes in his 12 stroke play tournaments and had a Clemson record 20 rounds in the 60s and 25 under-par rounds. For his 37 rounds he was 60-under-par, also a Clemson record for strokes vs. par in a season.

A second generation Tiger golfer (Tony Nimmer, 1980-83), Bryson won a Clemson record four tournaments this year, two in the fall and two in the spring. He began the fall by winning the Carpet Classic and the Maui Jim Collegiate, then won the Puerto Rico Classic and the Clemson Invitational in the spring.

Nimmer also set a Clemson record with seven top-5 finishes in a season. He completes his career with a 71.07 stroke average, second in school history and best among golfers who played more than two years.

Nimmer’s 46 career rounds in the 60s were a school record, as were his 28 career top 10 finishes. His 73 career rounds under par rank second to D.J. Trahan’s 78.

Nimmer is the 10th Clemson golfer to earn first-team All-America honors. Others to do it are Kevin Johnson (1988), Chris Patton (1989, 1990), Charles Warren (1997, 1998), Richard Coughlan (1997), Jonathan Byrd (1999), John Engler (1999, 2001), Lucas Glover (2000, 2001), D.J. Trahan (2002, 2003) and Kyle Stanley (2007, 2009).

With his first-team selection, Nimmer is the 11th Clemson golfer to earn first, second, third or honorable mention All-American three times. He was named an honorable mention All-American as a sophomore in 2017 and was a second team selection in 2018.

Nimmer is the first Clemson three-time All-American since Stanley in 2007-09.