USC Beaufort drops opener in NAIA softball tournament

USC Beaufort’s softball team dropped its first game in the NAIA tournament on Monday in Columbia, Kentucky.

Grand View jumped out to a 5-0 lead on its way to a 10-2 win over the Sand Sharks. USC Beaufort drops into the loser bracket and will face the Lindsey Wilson-Saint Xavier loser on Tuesday at 2:30 p.m.

Kayla Boyle had a two-run homer in the loss for USC Beaufort.

Lauren Poortinga was 3-for-3 with a homer and two RBI for Grand View. Alyx Witt, Kaylee Watson and Kelsey Winnett each drove in two runs for Grand View.

Libby Yenger got the win and Sloan Ducey, one of three USC Beaufort pitchers in game, took the loss.

It is the third trip to the NAIA Tournament for USC Beaufort, which earned an automatic bid by winning the Sun Conference tournament on May 5. The Sand Sharks defeated Thomas, 17-3, in the championship game. Rachel Frankhouser, Ducey and Taylor Boykin earned all-tournament honors.

Golf

Miles, Nimmer competing at NCAA Regionals

Lowcountry natives Will Miles and Bryson Nimmer began play in the NCAA golf regionals with Clemson and South Carolina.

Miles fired a 75 in his opening round for the Gamecocks, who were tied for sixth at the completion of their round at the regional in Pullman, Washington

Nimmer fired a 1-over 72 for Clemson, which is fifth after the first round of the Austin Regional.

The regionals will continue through Wednesday with the top five teams in each advancing to the NCAA Tournament.