Hilton Head Prep, Beaufort Academy win SCISA golf state titles

Hilton Head Prep and Beaufort Academy each captured SCSIA state golf championships Tuesday afternoon at Coastal Carolina’s Hackler Course.

Hilton Head Prep captured the SCISA 2A by edging out Hilton Head Christian by three shots to win its third title in four years. The Dolphins, who trailed HHCA by six shots after the first day, shot a 4-under 284 in the second round and finished with a 579. Hilton Head Christian was second with a 582.

Prep’s JT Herman won medalist honors with a 7-under 137. Herman fired a 5-under 67 in the final round.

Beaufort Academy won its fifth SCISA Class A crown in dominating fashion. The Eagles finished with a two-day total of 690. Cambridge was second with a 732. Cal Harvey led the way for Beaufort with a 159 and was fourth overall.