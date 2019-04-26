Creighton leads first round of Big East men’s golf tournament at Callawassie

The Creighton Blue Jays lead the Big East men’s golf tournament after the first round Friday at Callawassie Island Golf Club.

The Blue Jays fired a 298 and lead DePaul by three shots and Marquette by five after the first day of the three-day event. Butler (304) is fourth followed by Villanova (309), Seton Hall (309), Georgetown (312), Xavier (316) and St. John’s (322).

The winner of the tournament earns an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.

Creighton’s Bradley Keyer fired an even-par 72 to sit atop the individual leaderboard. Four golfers are tied for second, one shot back, including DePaul’s Charlie Spencer White, Butler’s Patrick Allgeier and Logan Sabins and Villanova’s Mark Benevento.