Xavier women win first Big East golf title at Callawassie

For the first time in school history, the Xavier women’s golf team is Big East champions.

The Musketeers shot a 298 in the third round Sunday to win the Big East Conference championship by 14 strokes at Callawassie Island Golf Club. Xavier earns the conference’s automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament and will find out its destination at the selection show Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.

Xavier finished at 902 and defending champion Georgetown was at 916. The rest of the finishing order was Seton Hall (918), St. John’s (939), Creighton (958) and Butler (991).

Xavier’s Mikayla Fitzpatrick shot a 1-over 73 in the final round and finished at even-par 216 to win the individual title. Seton Hall’s Elizabeth Win (225) was second and Georgetown’s Christina Parsells (226) third.

The Big East men’s tournament will be held next weekend also at Callawassie.