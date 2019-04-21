Fitzpatrick, Xavier lead Big East golf tournament after two rounds

Led by Mikayla Fitzpatrick’s 4-under 68, the Xavier women’s golf team is taking a seven-shot lead into the final round of the Big East Championship.

The Musketeers finished the rain-delayed first round with a 306 Saturday morning and followed it with a 298 in the second round to lead Georgetown (611) by seven strokes at Callawassie Golf Club.

Seton Hall (614) is third followed by Creighton (642), St. John’s (647) and Butler (664).

Fitzpatrick shot a 3-over 75 and had a 68 in the second to lead the individual standings by four shots over Seton Hall’s Elizabeth Win (147) and seven on Georgetown’s Pendleton Boache (150). Three of the top five individuals are from Georgetown.

The final round is set for Sunday with the winner earning an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.