Weather suspends Big East women’s golf tourney at Callawassie

Because of pending thunderstorms that included lightning, play in the first round of the Big East Women’s Golf Championship at the Callawassie Golf Club was suspended for the remainder of the day.

Each pairing played at least 10 holes. The first round will be completed on Saturday morning before the second round is played.

In windy conditions that included a gale force wind advisory, Xavier is in first place in the team standings at 17 over par. Seton Hall is one stroke back. Georgetown, the two-time defending champion is third and five strokes back. St. John’s (+35) is fourth, followed by Creighton (+36) and Butler (+44).

On the individual leaderboard, Xavier’s Mikayla Fitzpatrick is the leader at 2 over after 10 holes. Seton Hall’s Lizzie Win is one stroke behind after 14 holes. Xavier’s Lyndsey Hunnell, Georgetown’s Ashley Fitzgibbons and Seton Hall’s Mia Kness are tied for third at +4.

The team winner of the Big East Championship receives an automatic berth to the NCAA Championship. This is the first of two Big East Championships to be held at Callawassie with the men’s tournament taking place there next weekend.