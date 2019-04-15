May River players selected for SC All-Star soccer matches

Celebrating the Lowcountry’s state champs for 2018-19 Seven high school sports teams from Beaufort and Hilton Head won state championship for the 2018-19 school year. Check them out. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Seven high school sports teams from Beaufort and Hilton Head won state championship for the 2018-19 school year. Check them out.

Three members of the May River soccer programs were picked to play in South Carolina all-star soccer matches.

Mikey Chappelear and Nick Lewis will represent the Sharks for Team SC in the Clash of the Carolinas, which features some of the top seniors in North and South Carolina. It is the first time May River has had a player picked for the game. The Clash of the Carolinas matches will be held at WakeMed Soccer Park’s Koka Booth Stadium in Cary, N.C., on June 29.

Chappelear has 12 goals and 14 assists this season for the region-champion Sharks. Lewis, a defender, has two goals and four assists.

May River’s Alyssa Kushner was picked for the North-South All-Star Classic on June 22 at T.L. Hanna High School.­-

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Island Packet content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

Clash of Carolinas

SC Boys Roster

John Cetin, Socastee; Grayson Allen, Clover; Mikey Chappelear, May River; Ethan Dawsey, Chapin; Carson Dinger, Dorman; Ben Fayssoux, Wando; Curtis Johnson, Nation Ford; Henry Khel, Spring Valley; Jaden Kordes, River Bluff; Nick Lewis, May River; Joshua Mackie, Socastee; Russell McLaughin, Bishop England; Jordan McKim Gray Collegiate; Peyton Miller, River Bluff; Ari Ogretmen, Wando; Alden Ray, James Island; Jacob, Shirmer, Bishop England

Head Coach: Billy Andrews, West Florence Assistant: Cesar Robles, Rock Hill

SC Girls Roster

Lauren Riehm, Dutch Fork; Gracie Beeson, South Aiken; Haleigh Bollig, South Aiken; Dee Burnett, Riverside; Riane Coman, Academic Magnet; Angelica Gonzalez; Olivia Hughes, Ashley Ridge; Meghan Kim, Spring Valley; Janae Massey, Clover; Samantha Meredith, Wando; Riley Parsons, Wade Hampton (G); Jordan Mishoe, River Bluff; Jada Pereira, Riverside; Bri Reynolds, Swansea; Sain Grace, Clover; Lindsay White, JL Mann; Julie Wick, Hillcrest; Mary Kate Wyer, Southside Christian

Head Coach: Josef Lorenz, Dorman Assistant: Sheila Wyer, Southside Christian

North-South Classic Rosters

Boys

North

Stein Connor, St. Joseph’s; Hayden Anderson, Woodmont; Mencken Camp, Spartanburg; Robbie Cromley, St. Joseph’s; Stein Connor St. Joseph’s; Jeyson Diaz, Spring Valley; Dominic Foster, JL Mann; Trey Greenwood, TL Hanna; Carson Guest, Northwestern; Alex Herrera, Spring Valley; Ben Lemen, Mauldin; Kris Luo, Daniel; David Morrow, Eastside; Bradley Nickles, Dixie; Colton Pereyo, Spartanburg; Clint Peterson, Dorman; Corentin Serbource, Greer Middle College; Ben Van Buren Westside; Leo White, JL Mann

Head Coach: Josh Eskew, Dorman Assistant: Frank Kucinic, St. Joseph’s

South

Jacob Koon, White Knoll; Luke Worsham, AC Flora; Coby Arambula, Myrtle Beach; Angel Barraza, Gilbert; John David Benson, Fort Dorchester; Caleb Caldwell, Hartsville; Sam Coughlin, Myrtle Beach; Owen Hamilton; Henry Loor, Bishop England; Tyler Martin, Chapin; Jonah Miller, Wando; Myrick Pierce, Dreher; Nolan Pollard, Lexington; Samuel Roddey, AC Flora; Phillip Siegwald, Oceanside Collegiate; Jahmar Watson, Socastee; Jahmier Watson, Socastee

Head Coach: Chris Hapeshis, Georgetown Assistant: David Schroer, AC Flora

Girls

North

Haylee Myrup, York; Lindie Clark, Brashier Middle; Carrington Dean, Mauldin; Sara Faucett, Dorman; Kylie Feniger, JL Mann; Aminah Johnson, Northwestern; Ashleigh Keidler, Southside Christian; Olivia Dove, Wren; Austin Lea, Spring Valley; Catherine McKeown, Gray Collegiate; Roxanne Mittelstaedt, Greenvolle; Gillian O’Brien, Daniel; Bryanna Pickens, Wren; Ansley Robinson, Eastside; Marianne Ross, Riverside; Sumer Randon, Dorman; Bailey Story, Clover; Mary Caroline Stover, Wade Hampton (G)

Head Coach: Raimond Hartmann, Mauldin. Assistant: Emily Heise, Gray Collegiate

South

Amorie Kostelak, South Aiken, Rachel Brim, Chapin, Theresa Chambers, Swansea; Lainey Coleman, Dutch Fork; Kandy Crossland, Swansea; Regan Dennis, Dreher; Kelly Drummond, Bishop England; Ava Ellis, Chapin; Campbell Gibson, Ashley Ridge; Jourdan Gruber, Academic Magnet; McKenna Gulley, Waccamaw; Alyssa Kushner, May River; Sophia Monsma, River Bluff; Anna Marie Puglia, Myrtle Beach; Megan Reineke, Bishop England; Ashlyn Simon, White Knoll; Micah Spickerman, Wando; Kaylee Williams, White Knoll

Head Coach: Alister DeLong, Academic Magnet Assistant: David Mihoulides, South Aiken