Tuesday’s Lowcountry high school scoreboard

Baseball
Beaufort 7, May River 5
Beaufort scored three runs in top of seventh to rally past May River.
The Eagles trailed 5-4 going into the seventh but tied it on Ethan Graham’s homer. Paul Winland and James Davenport followed later in the inning with RBI singles.
Davenport picked the win in relief and was 2-for-2 at the plate. Graham was 3-for-4 with homer and RBI.
Joseph Tapscott was 3-for-3 with two RBI to lead May River.
John Paul II 3, Thomas Heyward 2 (9)
Adrian Skipper singled home Peter Hughes in the bottom of the ninth to give the Warriors the win.
Skipper also picked up the victory in relief. Starting pitcher Ryan Johnson struck out a school-record 13 batters.
Hayden Jennings also had an RBI for JP II.
Softball
Battery Creek 15, Ridgeland-Hardeeville 0 (3)
Emily Crosby and Keyonna Green each drove in two runs for Battery Creek in the run-ruled victory.
Journeigh Doray also had two hits for the Dolphins.
Girls Soccer
John Paul II 7, Northwood 1
Katie Leigh Floyd scored three times including a penalty pick to help the Warriors past Northwood.
JP II lost to Northwood, 2-1, two weeks ago. Merritt Woodham scored twice while Brenna Frank and Alondra Hurtado also scored for the Warriors.
Savannah Country Day 2, Hilton Head Prep 1
SCD scored in the final minute to defeat Hilton Head Prep.
Ryan Daily had Prep’s lone goal in the second half to tie it at 1.
Hilton Head Island 1, Beaufort 0
Jana Tepic’s first-half goal was the difference in the Seahawks’ win over Beaufort.
Jamie Levine stopped eight shots for Hilton Head Island.
May River 3, Wade Hampton 0
Adrianna Machado, Kayle Stevenson, and Charlotte McClure each scored for the Sharks.
Boys Soccer
Beaufort Academy 1, Hilton Head Christian 1 (BA wins 4-3 in PKs)
Ashton Bell had BA’s lone goal in regulation and Ben Trask, William Tumlin, Thomas Holladay, and Dawson Coleman scored penalty kicks for the Eagles.
David Mathai had six saves in the game and two in shootout for Beaufort Academy.
Hilton Head Island 2, Beaufort 0
Mattias Lugioratto and Diante Richard had goals in the Seahawks’ win over Beaufort.
Luis Reyes stopped seven shots for Hilton Head Island.
May River 11, Wade Hampton 1
Conner Golden had a hat trick and the Sharks scored nine goals in the opening half in the region win.
Chris Pineda and Mikey Chappelear scored twice for May River. Chris Hernandez, Anthony Acker, Nahuel Mieres and Nick Lewis also scored for the Sharks.
Boys Golf
John Paul II 208, Cross School 228
Robbin Zetrouer shot a 46 to help the Warriors over Cross. Rest of JP II golfers include Teddy Oldham (51), Conner Brown (55) and Savannah Cross (56)
Hilton Head Island wins four-way match
Hilton Head Island shot a 157 and won by four shots over Bluffton at Pinecrest Golf Club.
May River (167) was third and Beaufort (168) fourth. MR’s Andrew Swanson was the medalist with a 1-under 35.
Derek Bunce led HHI with 37, Jack Lashinger had a 39 and Nolan Hawkins 40.
Jones Saylor led Beaufort with a 37, and Jerry Bruns had a 38 for Beaufort.
Boys Tennis
Colleton County 4, Bluffton 3
Singles: Adam Buckner (CC) d. Stone Aerni (B) 2-6, 6-3, 10-5; Thomas Warren (CC) d. Noah Freeland (B) 6-2, 6-2; Ferran Lopez (B) d. Makel Bowman (CC) 6-3, 7-5; AJ Chapman (CC) d. Joseph Nouri (B) 4-6, 7-5, 10-8; Seth Simonsen (B) d. Jaden Sherrill (CC) 5-7, 6-2, 10-7. Doubles: Jack Orlando/Jack Roberts (B)) d. Alston Sherrill/Justin Erwin (CC) 6-2, 7-6
