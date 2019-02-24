Lowcountry natives have big weekend in NASCAR trucks, PGA Tour

Gus Dean recorded his second straight top-15 finish in the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series.
Dean finished 15th in Saturday’s Active Pest Control 200 at Atlanta Motor Speedway. The Bluffton native got as high as 12th in the race. Kyle Busch won the race.
Through two races, Dean is 14th in the truck series standings.
Nimmer finishes strong at PGA Tour debut
Clemson senior and former Hilton Head Christian standout Bryson Nimmer had a strong finish to his first start on the PGA Tour.
Nimmer shot a 3-under 69 and finished 3 under for the tournament. He moved up 10 spots and finished 47th.
Three of Nimmer’s rounds were even-par or better. He had five birdies and two bogeys on his final round.
