Whale Branch boys advance, plus updated Lowcountry high school basketball playoff schedules

Boys Basketball
Whale Branch 70, Kingstree 63
Whalen Branch is moving on in the 2A playoffs with a win over Kingstree. The Warriors travel to defending state champion Gray Collegiate on Saturday at 5 p.m. The game will be played at Allen University.
Brookland-Cayce 46, Bluffton 45
Chemar Martin scored 17 points as B-C rallied to beat Bluffton in a first-round Class 4A playoff game.
B-C outscored Bluffton 17-10 in the fourth quarter. Bluffton finishes the season at 15-8.
Donovan Raines led Bluffton with 15 points. Lee Kirkland had 11 points.
Orangeburg-Wilkinson 73, Beaufort 34
N’Chez Alston, Direlle McGee, and Tijawan Black each scored 15 points as O-W defeated in first round of 4A playoffs.
Jamaad Rivers and Jontai Murray each led Beaufort with eight points. Trae Heyward had seven.
SCHSL Playoff Schedule
Thursday
Girls
Class 3A
Ridgeland-Hardeeville at Swansea
Strom Thurmond at May River
Friday
Boys
Class 3A
Edisto at Ridgeland-Hardeeville
May River at Strom Thurmond
Girls
Class 4A
Myrtle Beach at Hilton Head Island, 6 p.m.
Saturday
Boys
Class 2A
Whale Branch at Gray Collegiate at Allen University, 6 p.m.
SCISA Playoff Schedule
Girls
Friday
Class A
Beaufort Academy vs. Holly Hill at Wilson Hall, 5 p.m.
Class 2A
Hilton Head Christian vs. Calhoun at Sumter Civic Center, 6:30 p.m.
John Paul II vs. Robert E. Lee at Wilson Hall, 8 p.m.
Thomas Sumter vs. Hilton Head Prep at Sumter Civic Center, 8 p.m.
Boys
Saturday
Class A
Beaufort Academy vs. South Aiken Baptist at Porter-Gaud, 1:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Hilton Head Prep vs. The King’s Academy at Porter-Gaud, 1 p.m.
Pee Dee Academy vs. Hilton Head Christian at Sumter Civic Center, 4:30 p.m.
Spartanburg Day vs. John Paul at Heathwood Hall, 4:30 p.m.
Comments