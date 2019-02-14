Sports

Whale Branch boys advance, plus updated Lowcountry high school basketball playoff schedules

By Staff Reports

February 14, 2019 02:55 PM

Boys Basketball

Whale Branch 70, Kingstree 63

Whalen Branch is moving on in the 2A playoffs with a win over Kingstree. The Warriors travel to defending state champion Gray Collegiate on Saturday at 5 p.m. The game will be played at Allen University.

Brookland-Cayce 46, Bluffton 45

Chemar Martin scored 17 points as B-C rallied to beat Bluffton in a first-round Class 4A playoff game.

B-C outscored Bluffton 17-10 in the fourth quarter. Bluffton finishes the season at 15-8.

Donovan Raines led Bluffton with 15 points. Lee Kirkland had 11 points.

Orangeburg-Wilkinson 73, Beaufort 34

N’Chez Alston, Direlle McGee, and Tijawan Black each scored 15 points as O-W defeated in first round of 4A playoffs.

Jamaad Rivers and Jontai Murray each led Beaufort with eight points. Trae Heyward had seven.

SCHSL Playoff Schedule

Thursday

Girls

Class 3A

Ridgeland-Hardeeville at Swansea

Strom Thurmond at May River

Friday

Boys

Class 3A

Edisto at Ridgeland-Hardeeville

May River at Strom Thurmond

Girls

Class 4A

Myrtle Beach at Hilton Head Island, 6 p.m.

Saturday

Boys

Class 2A

Whale Branch at Gray Collegiate at Allen University, 6 p.m.

SCISA Playoff Schedule

Girls

Friday

Class A

Beaufort Academy vs. Holly Hill at Wilson Hall, 5 p.m.

Class 2A

Hilton Head Christian vs. Calhoun at Sumter Civic Center, 6:30 p.m.

John Paul II vs. Robert E. Lee at Wilson Hall, 8 p.m.

Thomas Sumter vs. Hilton Head Prep at Sumter Civic Center, 8 p.m.

Boys

Saturday

Class A

Beaufort Academy vs. South Aiken Baptist at Porter-Gaud, 1:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Hilton Head Prep vs. The King’s Academy at Porter-Gaud, 1 p.m.

Pee Dee Academy vs. Hilton Head Christian at Sumter Civic Center, 4:30 p.m.

Spartanburg Day vs. John Paul at Heathwood Hall, 4:30 p.m.

