Bluffton’s Dean gets opportunity to drive in of NASCAR’s top series

Gus Dean is getting his shot in one of NASCAR’s top series.
The Bluffton native will drive a full season for Young’s Motorsports in the Gander Outdoors Truck Series. A press conference announcing the decision was held Wednesday at NASCAR Hall of Fame in Charlotte, N.C.
Dean, 24, will drive the No. 12 Chevrolet and his season-opening race will be Feb. 15 at Daytona International Speedway. LG Air Conditioning Technologies will serve as the primary sponsor for Dean’s car. Jeff Stankiewicz will be Dean’s crew chief.
“This is an unbelievable opportunity,” Dean said in a release. “I’m psyched and very honored to represent LG Air Conditioning Technologies and Young’s Motorsports in my move to the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series. Without them and the longtime support of Baker Distributing – my dream to be a full-time NASCAR driver would not be possible.
“I’m looking forward to the challenges this season will bring, but I feel confident that with my relationship with Jeff and the support of the entire Young’s Motorsports team, we will have a successful season.”
Dean will be one of two new drivers for Young Motorsports. Earlier this week, Spencer Boyd was announced as the driver of the No. 20 truck for Young Motorsports.
“I have known Gus Dean for a long time,” team principal owner Tyler Young said. “We were fellow competitors in the CARS Pro Cup division and I know his passion to succeed is something that fits well within our organization.
“He has two full seasons of ARCA Racing Series competition under his belt and has done a very good job. We believe he will do very well in the NASCAR Gander Outdoor Truck Series for Young’s Motorsports.”
Dean ran the past two seasons in the ARCA series for Win-Tron Racing. He won at Elko Speedway last year, had two poles, 12 top-five finishes and 24 top-10 finishes during the past two seasons.
Dean also won the ARCA race at Talladega in 2016 while driving for Mason Mitchell Motorsports. He will drive the season-opening ARCA race at Daytona for Win-Tron on Feb. 9 and run select nights in the World Series of Asphalt Stock Car Racing at New Smyrna (Fla.) Speedway.
