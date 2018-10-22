Two Lowcountry football players picked for Touchstone Energy Bowl

Unbeaten May River and Whale Branch each had one player picked for the Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Bowl.
May River offensive lineman Gabe Long and Whale Branch’s Jaheem Hazel were picked on the South squad for the game to be held Dec. 15 at Coastal Carolina.
Long is the first May River player to be picked for one of SC’s all-star football games.
Hazel is committed to Wofford and plays defensive back and receiver for the Warriors.
Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Roster
South
Johnathan Bennett (Summerville); Reed Charpia (Brookland-Cayce); Mario Anderson, Stratford; Tiyon Evans, Hartsville; Javari Frazier, Barnwell; Marcus Grissett, Myrtle Beach; Rashad Maxwell, Baptist Hill; Malik Richardson, Lakewood; Joshua Simon, Crestwood; Corrian Wright, Dillon; Gage Zirke, Dutch Fork; Jordan Springs, Dutch Fork; Darius Williams, Hemingway; Bruce Benjamin, Fort Dorchester; Kahlil Bethea, Dillon; Jacob Burgess, Gilbert; Trey Davis, Waccamaw; Tared Drayton, James Island; Terrence Frasier, West Ashley; Gabe Long, May River; Charles McCoy, Strom Thurmond; Lane West, Colleton County; Darrius Bell, Gilbert; Jaelen Edwards, Wando; JB Favorite, Myrtle Beach; Daniel Foster, Wilson; Dalmont Gourdine, Garrett Academy; Michael Mason, South Florence; LJ Stanley, Goose Creek; Caree Collier, North Augusta; Cole Phillips, Summerville; George Storm, Pelion; Chris Torres, North Augusta;Braxton Wedgeworth, Bethune Bowman; James Wells, Chapin; Jaheem Hazel, Whale Branch; Kyrell Michael, Dreher; Calantre Morrison, Berkeley; Kenny Solomon, Socastee; Janaz Sumpter, Carvers Bay; Tyler Sumpter, Timberland; Steven White, Burke; Anthony Williams, Bamberg-Ehrhardt; Andrew Well, Wando
Head Coach: Dwayne Garrick, Assistants: Tom Knotts, Chad Leaphart, Mike Strange, Anthony Sterling, David Smith
North
Jalen Geer Belton (Honea Path; Xavier Nance (Belton-Honea Path), Storm Duck (Boiling Springs); Brenden Taylor (Broome); Ben Henseon (Byrnes); Jason Harris (Camden), Javaris Holliday (Camden), Daylon Robinson (Central), Jaylan Smith (Chapman), Hezekiah Massey (Clover); De’Iveon Donald (Dixie); Gabe Thompson (Dorman); Zack Hillstock (Dorman); Daylan Littlejohn (Gaffney); Hunter Bullock (Gaffney); Josh Doctor (Gray Collegiate); Dallaz Corbitt (Gray Collegiate); Stephon Stokes (Greenville); Kyle Schneider (Greer); Jamrio James (Hunter Kinard Tyler); Jacquez Lucas (Lamar); Jalen Tatah (Lancaster); Brendan Killough (Mauldin); Kobe Sligh (Newberry); Chase Froedge (Palmetto); Braden Gravely (Pickens); Narii Gaither (Rock Hill); CJ Bosket (Saluda); Raquon Harley (Saluda); Jeremiah Mackey (Seneca); Joe Ervin (South Pointe); Jaylon Girdner (Spartanburg); Moe Wedman (Spartanburg); Max Shropshire (Spring Valley); Jacob Johanning (St. Joseph’s); Eric Watts (Sumter); Devonte Jones (TL Hanna); Lewis McBeth (Union County); Patrick Nations (Walhalla); Alajuwan Robinson (Keenan); Keegan Halloran (Woodruff); Tyrell Jackson (Wren); Lane Towery (York)
Head Coach: Don Frost Assistants: Brian Lane, Lynn Fleming, Charlie Poole, Wayne Bell, Chris Wofford
