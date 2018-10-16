Sun City swimmers finish second at Rowdy Gaines Masters Classic

Sixteen Sun City Swimmers traveled to Orlando, Fla., last weekend to participate in the Rowdy Gaines Masters Classic Swim Meet.
The team had an incredible performance, sweeping to second place in the meet which featured swimmers representing 53 teams which scored points. Sun City accumulated 2755 points in the team rankings trailing the leading team from North Carolina by just 36 points.
As well as scoring points, the swimmers also set new South Carolina State swimming records.
RELAY EVENTS
280+
Men’s 400 Free 6:43.94 Jim Bedient, Chet Richards, Rick McFadden, Pete Gordon
240+
Women’s 400 Free 6:10.85 Cynthia Smith, Sheila Jemella, Ginny Taylor, Bonnie Sotire
Women’s 800 Free 13:22.66 Sheila Jemella, Ginny Taylor, Cynthia Smith, Bonnie Sotire
Men’s 400 Medley 7:47.07 Tom Bastian, Jim Bedient, Chet Richards, Pete Gordon
Mixed 800 Free 14:27.74 Jim Bedient, Bonnie Sotire, Cynthia Smith, Pete Gordon
Mixed 400 Free 6:03.17 Jim Bedient, Bonnie Sotire, Cynthia Smith Pete Gordon
INDIVIDUAL
65-69 Woman
Bonnie Sotire 50 freestyle, 36.01
80-84 Woman
Joanne Stewart 200 freestyle 506.85, 50 back 1:12.92, 200 back 5:54.52, 50 breast 1:24.01, 100 breast 2:54.28, 200 breast 6:32.37
Elayne Bartholomew and Joanne Stewart captured high point awards for their age groups. Bartholomew captured 144 points in addition to relay places. Marian Bastian placed in four events to earn 65 team points as well as her relay swims.
Tom Bastian scored 136 pints with 9 places as well as relay swims. Jim Bedient scored 188 points with places in 12 places as well as relay swims.
Susan Bender-Kline scored 42 points with three places in her first meet. Pete Gordon placed in six events to accumulate 73 points as well as his relay efforts.
Sandy Hineline earned 128 points with seven places which included three first places as well as relay swims. Sheila Jemella earned 114 team points with places in seven individual events as well as her swims in the relay events.
Caroline Kemerling swam to places in five events earning 62 points as well as relay efforts. Rick McFadden earned 99 points, placing in all seven of his events as well as scoring relay points in his first meet.
Chet Richards swam to places in 12 events scoring 168 points as well as relay swims. Ginger Richards earned 154 points by placing in 11 events and relay swims.
Cynthia Smith placed in 9 events including three first places to score 175 points as well as relay swims.
Bonnie Sotire earned 111 individual points as well as a state record with places in 6 events which included three first places as well as her relay swims.
Joanne Stewart swam to places in 11 events including five first places as well as her state records and her relay swims to earn 181 points. Ginny Taylor earned 133 points with places in 12 events as well as her relay swims.
Additionally, Bob Colyer of Bluffton, the only Lowcountry (LOCO) Masters swim team member at the meet, set eight South Carolina records in the 80-84 age-group. He established new standards at 50 & 100 meters freestyle, 50 and 100 butterfly, 50 and 100m breaststroke, 50m backstroke, and 100 Individual Medley.
