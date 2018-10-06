Hilton Head’s Geist wins two state swimming titles, Seahawk girls finish runner-up

Hilton Head Island’s Kevin Geist won two state individual titles while the Seahawk girls finished second at the Class 4A state championships at the University of South Carolina Natatorium.
Geist won the 200 freestyle with a time of 1:43.40 and the 100 butterfly with a 50.88. As a team, Hilton Head Island finished third with 303 points, 16 behind North Augusta. Eastside won with 561.
HHI’s Cohen Bruner (1:45) was second behind Geist in the 200 freestyle. Tommy Hughson was third in the 500 freestyle. The Seahawks’ relay team finished second in the 200 freestyle.
The HHI girls finished with 373 points. Eastside won the title with 521.
Meaghan Lyons was second in the 200 IM and 100 breastroke. Mia Sinkiewicz was fourth in the 100 backstroke. Skylar Bruner was fourth in the 500 freestyle. The Seahawks’ relay teams were third in the 200 and 400 freestyle.
Bluffton’s Sam Scwabauer was third in the 200 IM and fourth in the 100 breastroke. For complete results go to https://sportstiming.com/calendar-2/action~agenda/exact_date~10-5-2018/ .
