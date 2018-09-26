Beaufort tennis, May River girls golf pick up victories

GIRLS TENNIS
Beaufort 6, Bluffton 0
Singles: McKenzie Daniel (BEA) def. Rachel Riley 6-1 6-1; Caroline Louw (BEA) def. Lydia John 4-6 6-2 10-4; Cypress Daniel (BEA) def. Antastasia Antsyferova 6-2 6-0; Elizabeth Holloway (BEA) def. Rachel Richardson 6-1 6-1; Lucy Aydelette (BEA) def. Oiivia Boshaw 6-1 6-2. Doubles: Sophie McMullen/Claire Bowden (BEA) def. Natalie Rizzo/Erin Brant 6-0, 6-0
Colleton Prep 9, John Paul II 0
Singles: Meredith Ware (CP) def. Samantha Reilly 6-0,6-0; Rianna Bailey (CP) def. Alexa Eaddy 6-0, 6-2; Becca Martin (CP) def. Caroline Gilmour 6-2, 6-3; Sidney Bailey (CP) def. Sasha Couch 6-0, 6-0; Kaylee Spears (CP) def. Jessica Tilton 6-2, 6-1; Gracie Bishop (CP) def. Jackie Narvaez 6-1, 6-1. Doubles: Ware-R Bailey (CP) def. Reilly-Eaddy 8-0, Martin/S Bailey (CP) def. Gilmour-Couch 8-1, Spears/Bishop (CP) def. Tilton- Maeli Cruz 8-0.
VOLLEYBALL
Cathedral Academy 3, Beaufort Academy 0
Scores: 25-22, 25-17, 25-21. BA leaders: Amelia Huebel5 kills, 2 blocks; Emma Hincher 6 kills, 10 digs, block; EmilyAnn Hiers 21 assists; Alyssa Patrick 3 kills, 21 digs
Hilton Head Prep 3, Thomas Heyward 1
Scores: 30-32, 25-23, 25-15, 25-10. HHP leaders: Kaitlyn Adkins 13 kills, 3 aces, 22 digs; Ashley Wilmot 11 kills, 29 digs; Annie Braun 7 kills, 4 aces, 17 digs; Haylee Hopman 11 digs; Isabelle Perry 10 digs.
GIRLS GOLF
May River wins match
The May River girls golf team won a four-team match Tuesday afternoon at Eagles Pointe.
Sydney Bowes led the Sharks with a 39 and May River finished with a 184. Hilton Head Island was second at 193. Emma Hewyard shot a 42 to lead the Sharks. Beaufort’s Izzy Stone had a 44 and Bluffton’s Jennifer Richardson shot a 56.
