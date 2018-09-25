May River, Whale Branch move up in latest SC Prep Media football poll

S.C. Prep Media Football poll
Class 5A
1. Dutch Fork (15)
2. Dorman
3. Fort Dorchester
4. T.L. Hanna
5. Byrnes
6. Berkeley
7. Sumter
8. Gaffney
9. West Florence
10. Summerville
Receiving votes: Greenwood, Blythewood, River Bluff, Hillcrest
Class 4A
1. Hartsville (15)
2. South Pointe
3. Myrtle Beach
4. Greer
5. North Myrtle Beach
6. Belton-Honea Path
7. Westwood
8. Daniel
9. Greenville
10. Marlboro County
Receiving votes: Wren, Brookland-Cayce, Travelers Rest, North Augusta
Class 3A
1. Dillon (15)
2. Chapman
3. Chester
4. Woodruff
5. Wade Hampton
6. May River
7. Strom Thurmond
8. Camden
9. Gilbert
10. Aynor
Receiving votes: Edisto, Pendleton, Broome, Union County
Class 2A
1. Abbeville (15)
2. Barnwell
3. Carvers Bay
4. Bamberg-Ehrhardt
5. Ninety-Six
6. Southside Christian
7. Whale Branch
8. Hannah-Pamplico
9. Saluda
10. Timberland
Receiving votes: Andrews, Landrum, Silver Bluff, Latta, Batesburg-Leesville, Woodland
Class A
1. Lamar
2. Wagener-Salley
3. Lake View
4. Ridge Spring-Monetta
5. Timmonsville
6. Dixie
7. St. John’s
8. Baptist Hill
9. C.E. Murray
10. (tie) Branchville
Hemingway
Receiving votes: Blackville-Hilda, Denmark-Olar, Green Sea-Floyds, Williston-Elko, Whitmire
Voters: Chris Dearing, The State; Bret McCormick, The Herald; Lou Bezjak, The State; Travis Jenkins, Chester News Reporter; Jed Blackwell, Spartanburg Herald-Journal; Bob Castello, Greenville News; Chris Burgin, 100.1 The Fan; Eric Russell, Aiken Standard; Scott Chancey, Florence Morning News; Justin Jarrett, Lowcountry Sports; Chris Clark, Orangeburg Times and Democrat; David Roberts, Greenwood Index-Journal; David Shelton, Charleston Post and Courier; Lake Morris, Anderson Independent Mail; Ian Guerin.
