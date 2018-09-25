The May River High School football team poses for photo at WHHI Television Media Day on Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018.
Sports

May River, Whale Branch move up in latest SC Prep Media football poll

By Lou Bezjak

lbezjak@thestate.com

September 25, 2018 03:40 PM

S.C. Prep Media Football poll

Class 5A

1. Dutch Fork (15)

2. Dorman

3. Fort Dorchester

4. T.L. Hanna

5. Byrnes

6. Berkeley

7. Sumter

8. Gaffney

9. West Florence

10. Summerville

Receiving votes: Greenwood, Blythewood, River Bluff, Hillcrest

Class 4A

1. Hartsville (15)

2. South Pointe

3. Myrtle Beach

4. Greer

5. North Myrtle Beach

6. Belton-Honea Path

7. Westwood

8. Daniel

9. Greenville

10. Marlboro County

Receiving votes: Wren, Brookland-Cayce, Travelers Rest, North Augusta

Class 3A

1. Dillon (15)

2. Chapman

3. Chester

4. Woodruff

5. Wade Hampton

6. May River

7. Strom Thurmond

8. Camden

9. Gilbert

10. Aynor

Receiving votes: Edisto, Pendleton, Broome, Union County

Class 2A

1. Abbeville (15)

2. Barnwell

3. Carvers Bay

4. Bamberg-Ehrhardt

5. Ninety-Six

6. Southside Christian

7. Whale Branch

8. Hannah-Pamplico

9. Saluda

10. Timberland

Receiving votes: Andrews, Landrum, Silver Bluff, Latta, Batesburg-Leesville, Woodland

Class A

1. Lamar

2. Wagener-Salley

3. Lake View

4. Ridge Spring-Monetta

5. Timmonsville

6. Dixie

7. St. John’s

8. Baptist Hill

9. C.E. Murray

10. (tie) Branchville

Hemingway

Receiving votes: Blackville-Hilda, Denmark-Olar, Green Sea-Floyds, Williston-Elko, Whitmire

Voters: Chris Dearing, The State; Bret McCormick, The Herald; Lou Bezjak, The State; Travis Jenkins, Chester News Reporter; Jed Blackwell, Spartanburg Herald-Journal; Bob Castello, Greenville News; Chris Burgin, 100.1 The Fan; Eric Russell, Aiken Standard; Scott Chancey, Florence Morning News; Justin Jarrett, Lowcountry Sports; Chris Clark, Orangeburg Times and Democrat; David Roberts, Greenwood Index-Journal; David Shelton, Charleston Post and Courier; Lake Morris, Anderson Independent Mail; Ian Guerin.

