The Hilton Head 8U All-Stars won Dixie Youth AA Machine Pitch state tournament in Clemson.
The Hilton Head 8U All-Stars won Dixie Youth AA Machine Pitch state tournament in Clemson. Submitted Photo
The Hilton Head 8U All-Stars won Dixie Youth AA Machine Pitch state tournament in Clemson. Submitted Photo

Sports

Hilton Head All-Stars finish runner-up at Dixie Youth Machine-Pitch World Series

By Staff Reports

sports@islandpacket.com

July 31, 2018 05:18 PM

The Hilton Head Machine-Pitch All-Stars came up just short in their bid for Dixie Youth World Series championship.

Florida defeated the South Carolina champions, 6-2, in the deciding game of the series held in Lumberton, N.C.

Hilton Head made it the championship by defeating Mississippi, 6-4, in the semifinals. HH knew it had to beat Florida twice to win the title and got the first one in come-from-behind fashion.

Hilton Head trailed 5-0 before rallying and beating Florida, 6-5, to force a deciding game.

  Comments  