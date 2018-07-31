Hilton Head All-Stars finish runner-up at Dixie Youth Machine-Pitch World Series

The Hilton Head Machine-Pitch All-Stars came up just short in their bid for Dixie Youth World Series championship.
Florida defeated the South Carolina champions, 6-2, in the deciding game of the series held in Lumberton, N.C.
Hilton Head made it the championship by defeating Mississippi, 6-4, in the semifinals. HH knew it had to beat Florida twice to win the title and got the first one in come-from-behind fashion.
Hilton Head trailed 5-0 before rallying and beating Florida, 6-5, to force a deciding game.
Comments