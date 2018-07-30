Hilton Head starts strong at Dixie Youth Machine-Pitch World Series

The Hilton Head All-Stars are off to a strong start at the Dixie Youth Machine Pitch World Series in Lumberton, N.C.
After going 2-0 in pool play over the weekend, Hilton Head defeated Virginia 12-3 and Louisiana, 5-2, on Monday in the double-elimination part of the tournament. HH played in a winner’s bracket game Monday night but results weren’t available at press time.
Hilton Head opened the tournament Saturday with a come-from-behind win over Alabama, 4-3 and followed it up with a 7-2 win over Georgia.
