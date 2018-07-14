Bluffton American wins opener; Hilton Head’s Mebane finishes second in HR Derby in Washington

Bluffton American got off to a strong start at the Dixie Youth AAA state tournament.
Bluffton defeated Starr-Iva, 12-4, on Saturday at Moncks Corner. Bluffton faces Midland in a winner’s bracket game Sunday at 4 p.m. Midland defeated Clinton, 16-0, in its game.
Bluffton won the district tournament to advance to the state championship and has outscored its opponents 55-17 in its last five games dating to the districts.
Mebane finishes runner-up in HR Derby
Hilton Head Island sophomore Matt Mebane finished second in the Scott’s MLB Jr. Home Run Derby at Nationals Park on Saturday.
Mebane hit 10 homers in the final round and was runner-up to Cade Clime, who had 11. Clime hit 18 homers in the first round.
Mebane hit 11 homers in the first round to advance to the finals.
Mebane’s weekend isn’t done as he will compete in the finals of the Pitch, Hit & Run contest Monday. He is the only player to make it to the finals of the home run and Pitch, Hit & Run events.
