Georgia Tech golfer leads after first round of Players Amateur

Luke Scheiderjans carded nine birdies on his way to an opening round lead at the Players Amateur on Thursday at Berkeley Hall’s North Course.
Scheiderjans, a rising junior at Georgia Tech, fired an opening-round, 8-under 63 to lead by two strokes over Daniel Hiller and Hilton Head Christian graduate Bryson Nimmer.
Twelve golfers are within five shots of the lead. The winner of the tournament receives an exemption to the 2019 RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links on Hilton Head Island.
Scheiderjans’ only bogey came on No. 9, but he followed that up with five birdies on the back nine.
Nimmer, who just finished his junior year at Clemson, finished seventh this year at the NCAA tournament. He had an eagle, five birdies and one bogey on his round.
May River standout Brandon McBride shot a 74 and is tied for 58th. Hilton Head Christian grad Trace Crowe and Hilton Head Island grad Andrew Orischak each shot 75.
Round two begins Friday at 7:30 a.m.
