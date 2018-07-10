Hilton Head 8U All-Stars win Dixie Youth AA Machine Pitch state championship

The Hilton Head 8U All-Stars won the Dixie Youth AA Machine Pitch state championship Tuesday in impressive fashion.
Hilton Head defeated Blythewood, 12-2 and 15-2, to win the best-of-three championship series at Nettles Park in Clemson.
Hilton Head won four games in the past two days on its way to the championship. The all-stars went 7-1 in the tournament and outscored their opponents, 74-32.
In the first game Tuesday, Hilton Head belted out 22 hits on its way to the run-ruled victory.
Members of the team are Peter Fenstermaker, AJ Petro, Will Chapman, Drew Braymiller, Luke Haro, Jackson Richardson, Grady Cherrington-Dunton, Stone Burd, Johnny Carr, John Ontal, Michael Dowling, Brandon Espinoza and Joey Fontana. Coaches of the team are Alvin Espinoza, Johnny Carr, John Ontal and Pete Fontana.
