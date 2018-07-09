Hilton Head stays alive at AA Machine Pitch Dixie Youth state tournament

The Hilton Head 8U All-Stars advanced to the championship of the Gary McJunkin Bracket at the AA Machine Pitch Dixie Youth state tournament Monday in Clemson.
Hilton Head lost to Gaffney American 12-7 earlier in the day Monday, but bounced back to defeat Gaffney American 3-2 in the rematch. HH faced Delmae in the bracket championship game Monday night but results weren’t available at press time.
The winner of the Hilton Head-Delmae game faces the champion of the Danny Jones bracket in a best-of-three series Tuesday.
