May 12, 2014; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Detailed view of a baseball on the field during the game between the Washington Nationals against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
May 12, 2014; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Detailed view of a baseball on the field during the game between the Washington Nationals against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
May 12, 2014; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Detailed view of a baseball on the field during the game between the Washington Nationals against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Sports

Hilton Head stays alive at AA Machine Pitch Dixie Youth state tournament

By Staff Reports

sports@islandpacket.com

July 09, 2018 06:47 PM

The Hilton Head 8U All-Stars advanced to the championship of the Gary McJunkin Bracket at the AA Machine Pitch Dixie Youth state tournament Monday in Clemson.

Hilton Head lost to Gaffney American 12-7 earlier in the day Monday, but bounced back to defeat Gaffney American 3-2 in the rematch. HH faced Delmae in the bracket championship game Monday night but results weren’t available at press time.

The winner of the Hilton Head-Delmae game faces the champion of the Danny Jones bracket in a best-of-three series Tuesday.

  Comments  