Hilton Head stays in winner's bracket at AA Machine Pitch state tournament

Hilton Head stayed unbeaten at the Dixie Youth AA Machine Pitch state tournament at Clemson.
Hilton Head defeated Bamberg, 5-4, on Saturday night and then topped Delmae, 9-5, on Sunday evening to move to 3-0 in winner's bracket action. HH faces Gaffney American at 10 a.m. on Monday.
If Hilton Head defeats Gaffney, it advances to the Garry McJunkin bracket championship later in the day Monday. The winner of the McJunkin bracket faces the Danny Jones bracket winner Tuesday in a best-of-three state championship series.
Bluffton American was eliminated from the AA Machine Pitch state tournament. Bluffton defeated Gaffney National. but lost to Gaffney American later in the afternoon Sunday.
In the Dixie Youth ‘O’ Zone tournament at Union, Hilton Head was eliminated after losing 3-2 to Union.
Dixie Youth Softball
The Bluffton All-Stars opened with a pair of losses Saturday at the Dixie Youth Softball state tournament at
Sumter defeated Bluffton Angels, 10-0, while Kershaw beat Bluffton Ponytails. Both teams played elimination games Sunday.
