Hilton Head 8U All-Stars win opener in Dixie Youth state tournament

The Hilton Head All-Stars won their opener in the AA Machine Pitch Dixie Youth state tournament Saturday in Clemson.
Hilton Head defeated Batesburg-Leesville 14-0 in the Gary McJunkin Bracket game. HH plays Bamberg in a winner’s bracket game Sunday at 8 p.m.
Bluffton American lost its opener in the tournament, 3-1 in extra innings, to Gaffney American. Bluffton plays Gaffney National in a loser’s bracket game Sunday at noon.
In the Dixie Youth ‘O’ zone tournament at Union, Hilton Head lost 10-0 to Sumter. Hilton Head plays Union in a loser’s bracket game at 4 p.m.
